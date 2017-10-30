My struggles and ideals not in line with DAP, says Teh

GEORGE TOWN: Tanjung Bungah assemblyman Teh Yee Cheu has said his struggle for the preservation of the environment and human rights are not in line with the policy of the DAP-led Penang government.

Teh said he has been voicing out his intention to leave the party many times, citing the lack of reform by the party leadership and the decision to include Bersatu in Pakatan Harapan without proper explanation to the grassroots.

"Its time for me to go, I can no longer tolerate what has happened", he said.

The maverick politician has been a thorn in the side of the DAP leadership especially on environmental issues where he was openly against the policy of the state government that he considered not placing enough importance on nature.

The recent landslide at Tanjung Bungah construction site proved to be boiling point for the former state party organising secretary when he launched a scathing attack on the state government.

He described the tragedy as an excessive development on the hills of Penang and said the state government should be fully responsible for it.

Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow yesterday said the decision by Teh would be respected by the party. He said it was the second time Teh has threatened DAP with the intention to quit.

Chow also pointed out that the party has provided him a platform to pursue his ideals but sadly Teh thinks he is unable to use the platform anymore.

Teh said he will contest the party's re-election of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and he will leave the party delegates to decide.

Based on the 2012 party election, Teh's name will be included as one of the candidates in the party's re-election of the CEC schedule on Nov 12.