Need for conflicting parties to resolve differences: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein has cautioned that instability in the region surrounding Saudi Arabia will only serve as an avenue for terrorist groups to flourish.

In this regard, he said, measures must continue to be taken to counter any effort by any nation, group or ideology that might jeopardise the order of the Muslim world, particularly in the Middle East.

"In fact, the threats we face in Southeast Asia are deeply intertwined with developments in this part of the world, as evident in Marawi City in the Philippines.

"Indeed, countering the export of extremism from this region is crucial in ensuring not only regional but also global peace and stability," he said at the gathering in Riyadh of foreign ministers and military officials from the Saudi-led 'Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen', Monday.

His speech text was made available to Bernama.

Hishammuddin, who is also minister with special functions, said Malaysia believed that Saudi Arabia could be a beacon of hope in an unsettled world by pursuing and promoting conflict prevention, the peaceful resolution of disputes and sustainable peace-building.

''Together with Saudi Arabia, we should be constructive and innovative, striving to bring conflicting parties together to resolve their differences. As brothers, we must repair breaches of the peace and limit human suffering," Hishammuddin said.

The minister also touched on the presence of the Malaysian Armed Forces in the kingdom.

He explained that at the beginning, Malaysian troops were based in Riyadh to provide necessary assistance and facilitate the evacuation of Malaysians in Yemen.

''However, in light of the current situation, I have instructed the Malaysian Armed Forces to remain in the kingdom, ever-ready to provide humanitarian assistance and possibly contribute to rebuilding efforts in Yemen if required," he said.

It was reported that Saudi Arabia had criticised Iran for backing rebels who are being fought by the Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen. — Bernama