No compromise over assault of Rela personnel: DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The People's Volunteer Corps (Rela) will not compromise with a Datuk Sri who assaulted three Rela officers on Friday, who allegedly wants to settle the case by offering them monetary compensation.

Rela director-general Zulkifli Abidin (pix) said although the three involved were threatened and roughed up to the point of injury, they still practised a high degree of professionalism and commitment in fulfilling their service.

"To the suspect who beat up our men, face the music. The suspect was so brave to rough up our men, so I hope he is brave enough to face the law.

"The Datuk Sri had asked a middleman to approach the trio's platoon leader with the offer of RM10,000 cash for each victim on Sunday. We are not going to compromise with all these tricks. We will stick to the law and allow the law to handle them," he said after handing over a certificate of appreciation to the Rela personnel involved in the incident.

Zulkifli added that in the incident, the Datuk Sri also allegedly threatened the trio to call their director-general for a 'meet-up session'.

"The suspect told the victims that if the director-general fails to show up, the suspect would hurt any Rela personnel he meets," he added.

Zulkifli also voiced his disappointment over the incident as it shows that some members of the public lack understanding about Rela members' tasks.

On Sunday, three Rela members on security duty for a religious ceremony at Kout Ong Yah temple in Kampung Baru Ampang were roughed up by the individual with a 'Datuk Sri' title.

In the 6.30am incident, one of them had told the suspect that his car, which stopped right in front of the temple, was causing a traffic congestion.

However, that rebuke led to him and two more Rela members, who came forward to defuse the situation, being beaten up.

They then made a police report at the Ampang police station and headed to the hospital nearby for immediate treatment.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Sri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said police have identified the suspect who allegedly beat up the three Rela members on duty.

The Home Minister also called upon the man to surrender himself to the police as soon as possible.