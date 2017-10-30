Pastor Koh received an unknown call in Arabic in 2016, Suhakam inquiry told

KUALA LUMPUR: Pastor Raymond Koh had received an unknown call in Arabic, which is believed to be a threat, prior to his disappearance early this year, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia's (Suhakam) inquiry heard today.

Koh's son Jonathan who took the witness stand today said the call was received by the pastor somewhere in 2016.

He said this when asked by the inquiry chairman, Suhakam commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai, on whether Koh had received any threats in 2016.

"He (Koh) did not tell me personally but I think he had received a prank call (or) silent call. I did not remember the exact date," he said.

"I only heard it being mentioned. It was with music and some words in the background. In Arabic, 'Allahuakbar' (God is great).

"It is like a song, not a statement," Jonathan told the three-member panel inquiry at Suhakam headquarters here.

Commissioners Prof Datuk Dr Aishah Bidin and Dr Nik Salida Suhaila Nik Salleh also sat as the panelists at the inquiry held over the disappearance of Koh, social activist Amri Che Mat and Pastor Joshua and his wife, Ruth Hilmi.

On the morning of Feb 13, the 62-year-old Koh was abducted by a group of masked men less than 100m from a police housing complex in SS4, Kelana Jaya.

Jonathan, who was the fourth witness to be called into the hearing, also said that the line of questioning by the police was more focused on the alleged proselytisation of Muslims by Koh, rather than on his abduction.

He added that his mother, Susanna Liew, was also asked on Koh's activities such as proselytisation and Christianisation.

He said the questioning by police conducted on Feb 14 was more intense as Liew was asked repeatedly to answer yes or no about Koh's work on Muslims.

Jonathan said he was distraught and worried with the questioning as he had no information on his father's condition at that time.

"I was confused as the police seemed more interested in my father's work rather than investigating the case," he added.