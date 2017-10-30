Penang state govt willing to accept constructive criticism from Penang Forum

GEORGE TOWN: The state government has extended an olive branch to the Penang Forum despite the latter's harsh criticism of the state's handling of floods and landslides in recent months.

State Housing Committee chairperson Jagdeep Singh Deo said the state practises an open door policy where everyone can come and interact with the state authorities if they have well or noble intentions to help Penang.

The state has been listening to ratepayers and the civil societies since 2008; nothing has changed and the state will continue to listen and it is not because the general election is near, Jagdeep stressed in a press conference.

He urged the civil societies under the Penang Forum umbrella to forward their suggestions to him on how best to address floods and landslides in the state.

"We welcome their input but it hurts, if there are insinuations that we have neglected or foresaken in our duties in mitigating the floods and landslides. We are often at the scene," said Jagdeep.

"It hurts us the most when it floods as our constituents suffer. I even have a book to check on the flow of the tides and when it rains heavily, I have difficulties sleeping as I am afraid that floods will recur."

He said that the Penang Forum is welcomed to work with the state government to jointly tackle the ill effects from flooding and landslides.

The forum's steering committee member Datuk Agatha Foo had suggested that the laws be amended to make the developers think twice about compromising the environment.

She suggested that the developers be subjected to imprisonment if they defy the guidelines imposed to safeguard the environment.

Her associate Dr Kam Suan Pheng urged the state government to heed the climate change effects where rainfall is heavier compared to past decades. It may cause more flooding and hillside erosion, she stressed.