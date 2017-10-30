- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
'Pineapple pen' star to serenade Trump on Japan visit
Posted on 30 October 2017 - 04:29pm
Last updated on 30 October 2017 - 04:59pm
Last updated on 30 October 2017 - 04:59pm
TOKYO: US President Donald Trump will be serenaded with a bizarre hit song about a "pen-pineapple-apple-pen" on his visit to Japan next week.
Japan will roll out wacky crooner Pikotaro – whose 45-second "PPAP" ditty went viral last year after being shared by pop star Justin Bieber – when Trump comes to town at the start of an Asian tour, Kyodo News agency reported.
The singer, apparently a favourite of Trump's grandchildren, will attend a dinner hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, government sources told Kyodo.
Arabella Kushner, the six-year-old daughter of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, was seen singing along to the tune in a clip shared on Instagram in November by her mother.
The repetitive earworm, whose video features the dancing Pikotaro dressed in his garish animal-print costume, set a Guinness World Record as the shortest song to break into the Billboard Hot 100.
Trump is also set to play a round of golf with Japanese pro Hideki Matsuyama during his visit. — AFP