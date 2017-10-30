Police exhume body of child in lawn mower incident

ALOR STAR: The Royal Malaysian Police's forensic unit today exhumed the body of a five-year old girl who died after being hit by a fragment from the blade sharpener of her father's lawn mower at Kampung Tanjung Besar near here on Friday.

Police took about one and a half hours from 9.25am to exhume Nur Aliya Syifa Murad's remains at Kampung Masjid, Kubang Rotan Muslim cemetery here, after securing an order from the magistrate's court yesterday.

The remains were sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for post-mortem.

In the incident around 5.30pm on Friday, Nur Aliya Syifa's father was sharpening the blade of his lawn mower when a piece of it broke and fatally hit the child on the chest.

She succumbed to the injury while being treated at the hospital.

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Mior Farid Al Athrash Wahid said the case was being investigated for negligence, under Section 304A of the Penal Code which carries a maximum two years imprisonment or a fine, or both, on conviction.

"I urge the public not to make any speculations and let police conduct the investigation," he told Bernama when contacted today.

Meanwhile, the victim's uncle, Fadzil Abdul Rahim, 50, said his family was informed by police about the exhumation around 5pm yesterday.

"They conducted the process because the hospital did not do any post-mortem earlier. This is required by the law so we have to abide by it. I hope the re-burial would be done properly," he said.

He further urged the public to consider the feelings of the victim's grieving parents and refrain from making speculations in social media.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother Sabda Abdul Rahim, 41, fainted several times at the cemetery and was eventually accompanied out by family members while her father Murad Othman@Aziz, 40, was seen being comforted by other relatives. — Bernama