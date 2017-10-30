RMN empowers division system to prevent bullying (Updated)

KUANTAN: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) will be empowering its division system at all levels to prevent incidents which could mar its image from recurring.

RMN Western Armada Commander Vice Admiral Datuk Seri Mohamad Roslan Mohamad Ramli said the system would enable RMN personnel facing such situations to complain to the officer responsible in the division.

"The report will be sent to higher levels and what happened before this was due to the non-compliance of established standard operating procedures (SOP). The incident of bullying should not have happened as it is not an RMN practice.

"I hope after this, officers and men of RMN would think hard about their actions. Everybody has to comply with SOP and each division head should play the role of ensuring personnel under him adhere to the SOP outlined," he said.

Mohamad Roslan was speaking to reporters after witnessing the handing over of duty of Naval Region 1 Commander from Rear Admiral Datuk Mohd Reza Mohd Sany to Rear Admiral Datuk Adib Abdul Samad at RMN base in Tanjung Gelang here today.

In September, LK 1 Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and LK 1 TLS Muhammad Lailatuliman Mohd Sukri, 26, died after undergoing physical exercise in Sungai Wangi Unit detention room near Sitiawan, Perak, and believed to have been tortured.

The post-mortem report on Nik Muhammad Baihaqy found his death was due to bleeding in the lungs from traumatic beatings while Muhammad Lailatuliman died from bleeding in the lungs as well as beating with a blunt instrument on soft tissues.

On Oct 17, four RMN men holding the rank of senior Leading Rate were accused of murder and injuring as well as criminal threats on the two victims between Sept 12 to 29.

Apart from that, Mohamad Roslan said the Maritime Community Friendly Interaction Programme (Rakam) with fishermen which began in 2016 succeeded in reducing the encroachment of foreign fishermen in national waters.

"The programme enables fishermen to share information with RMN for quicker action. Apart from the threats of foreign fishermen, Rakam also assist in marine search and rescue operation," he said. — Bernama