Sarawak museum to move skulls for renovation works

KUCHING: Twenty-three skulls believed to be centuries old will be moved from Sarawak Museum to a temporary storage facility while the museum, built in 1891, undergoes renovation.

Sarawak Museum Department director Ipoi Datan (pix) said a 'miring antu pala' ritual was performed this morning by 'Lemambang' (ritual expert) Lanting Itar and five assistants from the Sarawak Native Customs and Traditions Council.

"The ritual must be held before the skulls could be moved out of the longhouse in the Sarawak museum building.

"This is to fulfill the customs of the Iban community whereby the ritual must be carried out first before the skulls are touched or moved elsewhere," he told reporters when the ceremony ended after almost two hours.

Ipoi said the skulls were taken from various locations in the state and kept at the museum since the time of Charles Brooke.

"We will shift the skulls after three days. According to the customs of the Iban community, the skulls can only be touched three days after the ritual. We will move them to a nearby storage," he said, adding that the museum had been closed to the public since Oct 23.

For the record, the Sarawak Museum was enlarged into its current form in 1911. The museum was built by Charles Brooke to keep and exhibit the handicrafts of the ethnic communities and local animal collection as proposed by nature expert, Alfred Wallace, who was then responsible for collecting the specimens.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Native Customs Council in a media statement said: "Miring antu pala is performed to honour the patara (gods), spirits, and ancestors in order to gain peace between the spiritual world and humans". — Bernama