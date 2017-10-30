UEM Sunrise to dispose of 66.3 hectare land in Johor Bahru for RM310m

PETALING JAYA : UEM Sunrise Bhd's unit Bandar Nusajaya Development Sdn Bhd is selling 66.3 hectare land in Pulai, Johor Bahru to property developer Country View Bhd's Country View Resources Sdn Bhd (CVRSB) for RM310 million.

The land, which lies along Lebuh Kota Iskandar and opposite Raffles American School, Iskandar Puteri, Johor, is to be developed by CVRSB into a RM1.26 billion mixed commercial area comprising of resort linked villas, shophouses and commercial plot land over a seven year period.

CVRSB will be fund the deposit for the deal though a combination of internally generated funds and bank borrowings whilst the balance will be raised via internally generated funds, bank borrowings and/or issuance of debt securities.

UEM's share price was up one sen to close at RM1.12, while Country View's shares were untraded in the morning session. The stocks will resume trading at 2.30pm.