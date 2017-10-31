- Local
10 hurt in Jasin express bus-lorry collision
Posted on 31 October 2017 - 12:46pm
Last updated on 31 October 2017 - 03:53pm
JASIN: Ten people were reported to have been injured in an accident between an express bus and a lorry at KM178.4 of the North South Expressway (PLUS) northbound near Jasin junction today.
Melaka Fire and Rescue assistant superintendent Rahizam Ruzali in a statement said the department received a call on the incident at 9.48am.
PLUS opened a contraflow lane around 11am at KM177.9 and traffic is reported to be slow on both sides. — Bernama