14,270 tourist guides licensed under Motac

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 14,270 tourist guides have been licensed under the Ministry of Tourism and Culture (Motac), involving 21 language categories.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said out of the total, 7,222 licensed tour guides were licensed in the Chinese language category, accounting for 6,329 in Mandarin and 893 in Cantonese dialects.

The ministry had also issued 1,256 temporary passes since 2010 to address the shortage of tourist guides in the Chinese language category.

"The temporary passes for Chinese language tour guides is due to the lack of tourist guides during the Chinese New Year holiday and the holiday season in China from April to August," he said during a question and answer session in Dewan Rakyat, here today.

Mohamed Nazri was replying to a question from Sim Tong Him (Independent-Kota Melaka) who about the actions taken by his ministry to address the lack of tourists who speak fluent Chinese. — Bernama