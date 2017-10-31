2018 Budget addresses over 80% of people's concerns, says MoF

PUTRAJAYA: The 2018 Budget has successfully addressed over 80% of the people's concerns, including the rising cost of living, the cost of doing business, education funds and affordable housing, said the Ministry of Finance.

Head of the 2018 Budget team Mohd Hassan Ahmad said the concerns were highlighted in the government's social media channel and the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak's twitter account.

"The government has heard the grievances and is trying to address the issues faced by the people.

"The allocations under the 2018 Budget is the largest ever granted compared with the budgets of previous years," Mohd Hassan told reporters after a special briefing on the 2018 Budget.

Themed, "Prosper with Inclusive Economy, Balancing Between Worldly and Hereafter, For the Wellbeing of the Rakyat, Towards The TN50 Aspiration", the 2018 Budget saw a total allocation of RM280.25 billion, an increase of RM19.45 billion from the RM260.80 billion allocated under the 2017 Budget.

He said the higher allocation were made possible because of increased collection from corporate income tax, personal tax and the Goods and Services Tax.

"Our revenue has also improved, thanks to higher crude oil prices, which is currently trading above US$60 (US$1=RM4.23) per barrel.

"However, the budget allocation was done when crude oil was fetching US$50 per barrel and if this positive momentum continues, the government will earn more revenue and this will likely be channelled to the people in terms of infrastructure," he said.

Mohd Hassan said the people expected the government to increase the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) payout while civil servants anticipated a three-months bonus.

"We are not doing that. What we have given was based on our capacity and it was more important to ensure that the country remains strong and competitive towards achieving the target of becoming a high-income nation by 2020," he said. — Bernama