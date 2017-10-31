- Local
29 tonnes of subsidised cooking oil worth RM97,346 seized in Sabah
Posted on 31 October 2017 - 11:47pm
KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah branch of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has seized approximately 29 tonnes of subsidised cooking oil worth RM97,346 in a raid on a business premises in Inanam near here, at 9.30am yesterday.
Its chief enforcement officer, Yahya Sujak, said the raid was mounted after the premises, which is registered in the name of a company that has a wholesale licence in Sandakan, was suspected of being involved in repackaging subsidised cooking oil to be sold at higher price and also for export.
"The company holds a scheduled controlled goods licence with a reserve limit of 20 tonnes.
"However, investigations found that the company had been in possession of the controlled item, that is the cooking oil, exceeding the quantity licensed," he told a press conference on the case here today.
Yahya said during the raid, three men in their 30s were in the premises and all of them were detained to facilitate investigations. — Bernama