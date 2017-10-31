Big windfall for Nur Azlia Syafinaz under Shakam

KUALA LUMPUR: National para-cyclist Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais was richly rewarded under the National Sports Incentives Scheme (Shakam) following her outstanding performance at the Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur in September.

Making her debut in the ninth edition of the Games, she won four gold medals and 1 silver, bringing home a total of RM53,000 in incentives handed out by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak at the Shakam Incentives Handover ceremony at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil tonight.

Also present were the Prime Minister's wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and wife, Nori Abdullah.

National gymnast Koi Sei Yan, who won four gold medals at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) in August received the second highest incentives amounting to RM49,500.

National para athlete R. Thavanesvaran brought home a total of RM40,750 after winning three gold and one silver at the Asean Para Games.

The native of Segamat, Johor, won gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 400m events in the T44 category (disabled limbs) in addition to a silver in the 4x100m event in the T42/43/44 category.

National men's swimmer, Welson Sim, who won two gold, one silver and one bronze as well as created two new SEA Games records in the 200m and 400m freestyle events, received incentives totalling RM33,000.

At the event, silver and bronze medallists for both competitions were also given special incentives from the government to appreciate their achievements and encourage them to do better in upcoming tournaments.

A total of RM3,643,750 in incentives was allocated for athletes who won medals at KL 2017 and RM1.891 million for medal winners at the Asean Para Games.

For the record, Malaysia emerged overall champion of KL 2017, finishing with 145 gold, 92 silver and 86 bronze, and runners-up at the Asean Para Games behind Indonesia, with 90 gold, 85 silver and 84 bronze medals.

Shakam was introduced in 1986 to appreciate athletes who achieved success at sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, SEA Games and the Asean Para Games as well as individual tournaments at the world, Commonwealth or Asian levels — Bernama