Chill out in Macao in the cool of autumn
Posted on 31 October 2017 - 11:12am
Last updated on 31 October 2017 - 11:50am
MACAO in autumn, with its delightfully cool and crisp weather lasting through December, is certainly a welcome change from our Malaysian weather.
The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is offering visitors a chance to experience the East Asian city at its best with the exciting offers at its year-end Wonders of Autumn tourism campaign at Lot 10 in Kuala Lumpur.
The event was officiated by MGTO representative in Malaysia Tunku Iskandar Tunku Abdullah (right).
"This is a momentous opportunity for us to promote Macao as a city that enjoys many exciting international events and festivals," said Tunku Iskandar.
The Wonders of Autumn campaign is a showcase of events targeted at foodies, thrill-seekers, as well as art and culture enthusiasts.
Among the highlights are the 17th Macao Food Festival from Nov 10 to 26, Suncity Group 64th Macao Grand Prix from Nov 16 to 19, the Macao Light Festival – Amor Macao from Dec 3 to 31, and the 2nd International Film Festival and Awards Macao (IFFAM) from Dec 8 to 14.
Visitors to the roadshow can also craft their own lanterns and 3D badges at the creative corner, where friendly MGTO travel partners are ready to explain the various Macao packages available.
Tunku Iskandar said: "In conjunction with this, we are also running a series of out-of-home campaigns on various platforms, [including the] Giant Cube of Lot 10, ERL Links, the digital screens along Bintang Walkways, as well as on MRT trains."
For more on these exclusive promotions, visit the Wonders of Autumn event, which ends on Sunday.