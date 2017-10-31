Chill out in Macao in the cool of autumn

MACAO in autumn, with its delightfully cool and crisp weather lasting through December, is certainly a welcome change from our Malaysian weather.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is offering visitors a chance to ­experience the East Asian city at its best with the exciting offers at its year-end Wonders of Autumn tourism campaign at Lot 10 in Kuala Lumpur.

The event was officiated by MGTO representative in Malaysia Tunku Iskandar Tunku Abdullah (right).

"This is a momentous ­opportunity for us to promote Macao as a city that enjoys many exciting international events and festivals," said Tunku Iskandar.

The Wonders of Autumn campaign is a showcase of events targeted at foodies, thrill-seekers, as well as art and culture ­enthusiasts.

Among the highlights are the 17th Macao Food Festival from Nov 10 to 26, Suncity Group 64th Macao Grand Prix from Nov 16 to 19, the Macao Light Festival – Amor Macao from Dec 3 to 31, and the 2nd ­International Film Festival and Awards Macao (IFFAM) from Dec 8 to 14.

Visitors to the roadshow can also craft their own ­lanterns and 3D badges at the creative corner, where friendly MGTO travel partners are ready to ­explain the various Macao ­packages available.

Tunku Iskandar said: "In conjunction with this, we are also running a series of out-of-home campaigns on various platforms, [including the] Giant Cube of Lot 10, ERL Links, the digital screens along ­Bintang Walkways, as well as on MRT trains."

For more on these exclusive promotions, visit the Wonders of Autumn event, which ends on Sunday.