Couple fined RM20k each for hiring illegal foreign workers

PETALING JAYA: A man and his wife were each fined RM20,000 in default eight months' jail by the magistrate's court, here for hiring two Indonesian women without valid working permits last month.

Magistrate Salamiah Salleh handed down the sentence on Leow Keng Liok, 50, and his Indonesian wife, Nur Chusnul Chotimah, 31, after they pleaded guilty to the two charges.

They were each fined RM10,000 or four months imprisonment on each count.

According to the charge sheet, the couple had together employed Fitrianingsih, 24, and Sustiah, 21, without valid documents at Taipan 2, Ara Damansara here, at 10 am on Sept 7.

Leow, who is a director of a company supplying caddies to golf clubs, and Nur Chusnul Chotimah, also a director in the same company, were charged under Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1956/1963 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The charge carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to 12 months' imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Abu Arsalnaa Zainal Abidin pressed for a deterrent sentence as a lesson that they should not employ foreign workers without valid permits.

However, the duo, who were not represented, appealed for lesser fines on the grounds that they had a family to support. — Bernama