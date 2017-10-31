Datuk Sri remanded for four days (Updated)

AMPANG JAYA: A Datuk Sri who allegedly assaulted three Rela personnel last Friday has been remanded for four days starting today to facilitate investigations.

The remand order was issued against the Datuk Sri by a magistrate at the Ampang Jaya magistrate’s court today.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department Chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat confirmed this.

The suspect will be held at the district headquarters lock-up.

Earlier, the 29-year-old Datuk Sri arrived at the magistrate’s court clad in a white polo t-shirt and black pants. He was smiling and did not shield his face.

While being escorted to the courtroom, he also said "justice will prevail" in Mandarin.

He is being investigated under Section 324 Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharge of his public functions.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali granted the order.

In last Friday's incident, the three Rela personnel were on security duty for a religious ceremony at Kew Ong Yah temple in Kampung Baru Ampang, Selangor, when they were allegedly roughed up by the Datuk Sri.

In the 6.30am incident, one of them had told the suspect that his car, which was parked in front of the temple, was causing traffic congestion.

However, that rebuke led to him and two more Rela members, who came forward to defuse the situation, being beaten up.

They then made a police report at the Ampang police station and headed to the hospital nearby for immediate treatment.

On Monday evening, he suspect surrendered to Ampang police today.

Accompanied by his lawyer, the 29-year-old Datuk Seri showed up at the police station where he was detained for questioning.

He was later alleged to have offered each of the trio, via a middleman, RM10,000 to drop the case but the Rela men refused the offer.