District MCPF to be established in Sabah soon

KOTA KINABALU: District level Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) bodies will be set up statewide in Sabah next year, said senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said MCPF had discussed the matter with the Sabah MCPF and the individual to head them would be decided later.

"Those who are already members of MCPF will be picked to head the district organisations. But the committee members will be picked among individuals joining the district MCPF.

"We hope the setting up of the district MCPF can be fully implemented next year to boost awareness on crime prevention," he told reporters at the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

On the visit, Lam Thye said it was aimed at discussing several matters which would be held via a Sabah police-MCPF co-operation. — Bernama