EPF: Allegations about tampered nomination is false

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has categorically refuted and described an audio message, currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, alleging that a member's nomination has been replaced with other unrelated names, as false and baseless.

In a statement, EPF said it viewed the spreading of misleading information, with the intention of confusing members and creating unnecessary alarm, seriously, and would initiate stern action as required.

"Our investigations have found no record of any such case as described by the person in the audio message. If members find their nomination details inaccurate, please come forward to lodge a complaint with the EPF so that the matter could be resolved," it said.

Members are urged not to be misled by such false messages nor share them further on social media or WhatsApp. The EPF's nomination process is highly confidential.

"Only members can initiate a change or update the name of their nominee(s). Members are required to be physically present at an EPF branch, as their thumbprints are required to authenticate the nomination process," said the provident fund.

Members are encouraged to regularly check their EPF account and visit any branch if they wish to update their nomination details.

For more information, please visit EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my or call the EPF Contact Management Centre at 03-89226000. — Bernama