Ex-DAP vice-chairman fails to strike out Mukhriz's suit

Posted on 31 October 2017 - 03:37pm Last updated on 31 October 2017 - 03:58pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A former DAP vice-chairman today failed to dismiss Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir's defamation suit against him over social media statements he made implying that the former Kedah menteri besar had a secret pact with DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang.

Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim's application was rejected by justice Datuk Nordin Hassan who found that the statements had indeed referred to Mukhriz, besides other issues in the suit that warranted a hearing.

The court ordered the applicant to pay RM4,000 cost to Mukhriz and set four days for trial, on Jan 11-12 and Jan 18-19, next year.

The respondent was represented by counsel Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla while Tunku Abdul Aziz, by Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos.

Mukhriz, 53, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president filed the suit on Feb 7, 2017, alleging that Tunku Abdul Aziz had disparaged him on Dec 30, 2016, through a statement titled, 'Memang Wu­­jud Pakatan Sulit antara Tun Ma­hathir dan Kit Siang', which was carried by AIDCNews blog.

Mukhriz claimed that on Jan 1, 2017, he publicly denied and called upon the defendant through a notice of claim to prove his insinuation failing which he would take legal action.

But on Jan 3, 2017, the defendant allegedly issued another media statement titled,

'Tunku Abdul Aziz gesa Mukhriz, Kit Siang buat pe­ngakuan bersumpah'. — Bernama