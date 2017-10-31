Former leader out to illegitimately topple govt: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: There are former leader who are on a mission to illegitimately topple the democratically elected government, said Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The Prime Minister said the person is now making himself available to any media organisations to spread "fake news" and "tell lies" about his country for selfish political gain.

"It is unfortunately the case that we are living in a time when we face an epidemic fake news. And from time to time, some Western media outlets have been featuring interviews with one of our former leaders and presenting his allegations about the country as facts.

"He seems to think that if he tells a lie often enough, people will begin to believe it is true.

And unfortunately that may be the case, as no one would initially expect a former leader to tell outright untruths," Najib said during his keynote address entitled "Governance in a Developing Democracy" at the United Nations Association Malaysia (Unam) Biennial Dinner with the Prime Minister at Mandarin Oriental Hotel here.

Also present at the event is Unam's president Tan Sri Ahmad Rithauddeen and its deputy president Tan Sri Razali Ismail.

Najib is believed to take a jibe at Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the latter's frequent appearance in international media commending the present government.

Najib said things in the government have chanced since he took premiership in 2009.

He added many efforts have been made in order to government bring an inclusive and sustainable growth to the country.

"The growth we seek is inclusive and sustainable and relies on the government taking decisions that have sometimes been tough and unpopular.

"Such as the introduction of GST (Goods and Services Tax, but which are the right ones for this country and its future," he said.

Najib also highlighted some of the efforts made by the government since he took premiership in 2009, is to repeal the Internal Security Act 1960, relaxation in media freedom by scrapping restrictions on newspaper licenses and Universities and University College Act to allow undergraduates to participate in political activities, as well as the introduction of Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 to enshrine the right to a peaceful protest.