Man gets 20 years' jail, whipping for raping daughter

LAHAD DATU: A man was sentenced to 20 years in jail and 10 strokes of the cane by the Lahad Datu Sessions Court today for raping his underage daughter last year.

Judge Zaini Fishir handed down the sentence to Thomson Ng Teik Kim, 41, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence against the victim, who was 10 at the time.

The court also ordered the man to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on Dec 3, 2016.

Last August, the man was also convicted and sentenced to 20 years' jail for after being found guilty under Section 377 CA of the Penal Code for inserting his finger into the child's vagina.

The court ruled for the jail sentences to be carried out concurrently.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused raped his daughter while she was sleeping in an unnumbered house at Jalan Segama here, between 9pm and 11.59 pm on April 13, 2016.

He committed the vile act while his wife was at the Lahad Datu Hospital to give birth to their child. — Bernama