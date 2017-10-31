MCA ready to overcome setbacks in GE14

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA is ready to overcome setbacks they faced in the previous two general elections, said its president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

He said that the party has been going through a transformation and now is gearing up for the upcoming 14th General Election (GE14).

"We have gone through two setbacks (2008 and 2013), and I believe this time we are ready to overcome it. This is crucial for us," he said at a press conference after chairing the party's Central Committee meeting here today.

In the 2008 election, MCA had only managed to retain 15 parliamentary seats out of the same 40 being contested, losing all its parliamentary seats in Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan.

As for 2013, the party only secured seven parliamentary seats and 11 state assembly seats, which is considered as their biggest setbacks.

MCA will be holding its 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) this Saturday and Sunday. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is scheduled to officially open the AGM.

Among the topics that will be discussed during the meeting are the party's election machinery, MCA's contribution to the people and many others.

On another matter, Liow said that MCA appreciates the budget that was tabled by the prime minister on Friday.

"We believe that the budget will further enhance the country's economy, empower Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), enhance the digital sector as well as logistics," said Liow, who is also the Transport Minister. — Bernama