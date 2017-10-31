Ministry to intensify entrepreneurial coaching at universities

SERDANG: The Higher Education Ministry will intensify entrepreneurship coaching and opportunities in universities to enable more students to become job creators upon graduation.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said an entrepreneurial culture would be instilled among undergraduates to develop their creative and innovative potentials, as well as the courage to explore business opportunities.

For 2017, he said the ministry has set a target of providing exposure to over 70% of undergraduates on a structured entrepreneurship programme, getting 6% to be actively involved in entrepreneurship, and another 3% to make entrepreneurship their career choice upon graduation.

"If possible, the ministry wants to increase the percentage of those pursuing entrepreneurship as a career choice to 10% in the future," he told reporters after closing the Undergraduate Entrepreneurship Month 2017 at Universiti Putra Malaysia here today.

In his speech, Idris said the inaugural even themed "Ignite Your Entrepreneurship Passion", organised by the ministry, was the starting point and initial exposure to an entrepreneurship culture for a new intake of students at institutions of higher learning.

During the month-long event, 2,764 new businesses were registered and 155 activities were carried out by 26 public and private institutions of higher learning. — Bernama