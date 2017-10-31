Money-changer and employee suffer gunshot wound in botched robbery

Posted on 30 October 2017 - 08:44pm Last updated on 31 October 2017 - 09:08am

KAJANG: A money-changer and her employee were shot at a bus stop along at Bandar Teknologi Kajang here last night in a suspected botched robbery.

District police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Yusoff said, in the incident on Sunday night, the victims, a 61-year-old local woman and a 33-year-old Pakistani man, sustained gunshot wounds on the face and are currently being treated at the Kajang Hospital.

"The incident took place at 9.30pm when the woman was in the midst of dropping off the Pakistani, believed to be her employee at a bus stop after work.

"The worker was alighting from a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle when he was approached by a gunman who fired shots at them," he said when met at the scene following day.

Ahmad Dzaffir said investigators believe there were more than one suspect involved with the incident.

"They sped off from the scene in a red vehicle," he added.

It is learnt that the preliminary investigation revealed that it was an attempted robbery case.

Forensic's checks revealed four bullet slugs found at the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms Act 1971 (Increased Penalties).