Mum held for allegedly pimping daughters

Posted on 30 October 2017 - 09:56pm Last updated on 31 October 2017 - 07:44am

JOHOR BARU: A woman was arrested here by police for allegedly forcing her two daughters, aged eight and 10, into prostitution.

The 39-year-old single mother was arrested in Taman Bintang, Senai today and was remanded for further investigation.

Johor police chief Commissioner Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said police raided the house following a public tip-off on Oct 25.

He said, for about a month, the jobless woman took the girls to a budget hotel in Larkin here to serve clients.

"Initial investigations revealed that three Bangladeshis were involved in the case."

Mohd Khalil said the woman would receive RM50 each time the girls were prostituted.

It is learnt that one of the Bangladeshis is the mother's boyfriend.

The case is being investigated under Section 372 of the Penal Code for soliciting and Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

The two victims have been admitted at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for medical examination.