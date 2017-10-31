New Bukit Kayu Hitam toll plaza will operate until Dec 31

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Kayu Hitam toll plaza will move to its new location at the new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS), beginning tomorrow.

It will operate until Dec 31, after which toll collection is stopped.

In a statement issued today, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) said this follows the announcement of toll abolition during the tabling of Budget 2018.

"The new location is part of the new Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS complex. It will be opened simultaneously with the opening of the complex," it said.

From Nov 1, the new toll plaza will operate from 6 am until 2 am each day, compared to the previous operation hours of 6 am to midnight.

During the tabling of Budget 2018 last Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced that the government had decided to abolish toll collection at the Batu Tiga and Sungai Rasau, Selangor, Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah and the Eastern Dispersal Link, Johor, toll plazas. — Bernama