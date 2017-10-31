Only 2,000 Indians without citizenship, not 300,000 as claimed by opposition: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: The claim by the opposition that there are 300,000 stateless Indians in the country has been proven to be untrue, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

He said the Mega Mydaftar campaign that started in January only found over 2,000 Indians without citizenship.

He pointed out that the Mydaftar campaign from 2010 to 2016 found 12,726 unregistered Indians.

"The Barisan Nasional government has approved citizenship for 7,120 people.

"The government will work hard to ensure every Indian born before Merdeka get their citizenship but the problem of documentation needs to be resolved," Najib said.

He also urged those who get married in temples and have children to register their marriage and the birth of their children.

