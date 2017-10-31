Perodua launches road safety campaign

PERODUA has launched a five-year nationwide road safety campaign aimed at improving the behaviour of drivers beginning with encouraging drivers to follow basic traffic laws as well as practice good driving habits.

The programme’s initial focus is on four pillars of good driving habits, namely the wearing of seat belts, non-usage of mobile devices while driving, the usage of turn signals and the usage of child seats.

Perodua president and CEO, Datuk (Dr) Aminar Rashid Salleh said that the safety campaign includes putting up promotional materials in Perodua sales and service outlets nationwide.

The safety messages are targeted to reach one million customers within a year of the programme.

“We believe that this one-million target is achievable as a total of 1.2 million customers patronise our sales and service outlets every year, and we will take this opportunity to educate on positive driving habits through these touch points,” he said.

The Perodua Road Safety Campaign and Perodua Child Seat were officially launched by the deputy minister of transport, Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi at an event in Perodua Sentral, Petaling Jaya yesterday.

From now until Chinese New Year next year, the seats are offered at introductory prices of RM660 for the Infant Seat and RM780 for the Toddler Seat.

After the promotional period, the Infant Seat will be priced at RM790 and the Toddler Seat at RM980.

“We believe that the products we offer are competitive against other established brands and what’s more these come with our seal of approval,” Aminar said.

The Infant Seat is designed for infants weighing up to 13kg and is available in red or grey colours. Meanwhile, the Toddler seat is for children weighing nine to 36 kg and is offered in red or black.

“In addition to selling these child seats to our customers, our authorised sales and service advisors will also demonstrate how to install them properly for your peace of mind,” Aminar said.

“As part of this five-year programme, Perodua hopes to work with various government agencies such as the Road Transport Department, Department of Road Safety the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research to make the roads safer.”

“We are firm supporters of the government’s efforts in enhancing road safety and want to play our part,” Aminar said.