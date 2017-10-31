Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Penang on Nov 7

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The state legislative assembly sitting will adjourn for one day when the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visit Penang.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said that state officials will be busy during the one-day visit on Nov 7.

The sitting starts from Nov 2 until 13, but the assembly would be adjourned on Nov 7 out of respect for the official visit of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

Lim said the state government would collaborate with the Foreign Ministry and also the Federal Government on the official protocol matters.

"The visit of Prince Charles to Penang is an acknowledgement to the state. Therefore, I will be accompanying Prince Charles during his visit here," he told a press conference today.

Earlier, Lim visited the Seberang Prai Municipal Council (MPSP) to discuss the council's anti-corruption system, which is known as Anti-Bribery System ISO 37001: 2016 (ABMS).

On Oct 4, it was reported that Prince Charles and Camilla would be visiting Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak, Perak and Penang on their official trip to Malaysia next month.

The visit is part of their tour to celebrate Britain's partnership with Commonwealth nations in the region and it will include a trip to India and Singapore, a statement posted on the Prince of Wales' official website said.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will start their visit to Kuala Lumpur on Nov 3, after their trip to Singapore on Oct 31.

The statement said the royal couple would attend a gala dinner celebrating 60 years of diplomatic ties between Britain and Malaysia.

The dinner will be attended by senior dignitaries in Malaysia as well as key figures from the sectors of business, arts, culture and media.

The programme includes a celebration of the Commonwealth in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Summit to be held in Britain in 2018 and Malaysia in 2020.

The Prince and the Duchess will also visit Sarawak and Perak where they will see first-hand the work being done to promote wildlife conservation and the protection of biodiversity.

Also on the agenda for Prince Charles and Camilla is a meeting with members of Sarawak's diverse indigenous communities.

The Duchess will meet representatives of Purple Lily, a non-governmental organisation committed to inspiring and empowering disadvantaged women and young girls by providing life skills training and financial education.

They will end their visit to Malaysia with a trip to George Town, Penang, originally named the Prince of Wales Island.

The Prince and the Duchess will have the opportunity to meet members of the different religious and ethnic communities who live side-by-side in the Unesco World Heritage site and experience its rich cultural heritage.

Lim also praised MPSP for taking the initiative to uphold integrity in their service to ratepayers on the mainland.