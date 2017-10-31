Rela personnel hope incident will spread positive impression of org

KUALA LUMPUR: "We work for the uniform and no amount of money would sway us," said the three People's Volunteer Corp (Rela) personnel allegedly beaten up by the Datuk Seri.

Ho Hoong Keong, who is the platoon leader for Ampang Jaya district representing the three victims said the trio's bravery and steadfastness is an exemplary action for Rela personnel nationwide.

"Some people think when we wear our Rela uniform, we are stationed at a ceremony or function to get insults and people like the Datuk Seri hurt us, but they fail to understand that we are here to work and serve the public," he told reporters, together with the victims.

Ranbo Lee Weng Poh, 27, whose been with Rela for seven years, suffered bruises and a black eye, while Jackie Leong, 19 and Melvin Cheong Mun Khai 19 suffered minor wounds.

The trio were on security duty for a religious ceremony at Kout Ong Yah temple in Kampung Baru Ampang on Friday when the incident occurred.

Hoong added that Rela members always practiced good values while on duty, and avoided any confrontations with the public.

"Hope whatever transpired from the incident will be a good lesson. We hope the new recruits for Rela and public will finally understand our duties about and the corps is not a force where we retaliate," he added.

theSun learnt that a woman Rela officer was also pushed during the incident.

Chin Yit Fen, 45, saw the Datuk Seri speaking to the Rela personnel about his car which he had parked right in front of the temple, which was also causing traffic congestion.

"I tried my best to calm the situation but the man (Datuk Seri) pushed me away. Probably he did not beat me because I was the only woman Rela personnel there," she said when met at a ceremony to present certificates of commendation to the three Rela members.

MCA's head of Public Services and Complaints Department, Datuk Seri Michael Chong said the victims and Rela platoon members involved in the incident received RM300 (from Kelab Rela) and certificates of commendation for their professionalism.