Report Rela case Datuk Sri to MACC: Ahmad Zahid (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the 'Datuk Sri' who attacked three Rela members should be reported to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as he had tried to bribe them with RM10,000 each.

The deputy prime minister said despite him asking the latter to surrender to the police, it was disappointing that he tried to cover up his first mistake of beating up the Rela members.

“Despite me asking him to come forward and surrender to the police, it was disappointing that the ‘Datuk Sri’ tried to offer the Rela members money. This should be reported to MACC and an investigation should be conducted,” he told the media today.

He suggested that perhaps MCA's head of Public Services and Complaints Datuk Michael Chong could assist in lodging the report with MACC.

Ahmad Zahid said the 'Datuk Sri' was given a highly respected title but stressed that such titles were not a licence to flout the law.

“He was given a highly respected title at a young age, but that does not allow him or anyone else with titles to break the law. Before forcing others to respect him, he should start respecting himself first,” he added.

When asked about the rumour that the assailant also has a gun permit, Zahid said if there was an incident where there was a misuse of a weapon, then the gun permit would be revoked.

The Datuk Sri who allegedly assaulted three Rela personnel last Friday has been remanded for four days starting today to facilitate investigations.

The remand order was issued against the Datuk Sri by a magistrate at the Ampang Jaya magistrate's court.

In last Friday's incident, the three Rela personnel were on security duty for a religious ceremony at Kew Ong Yah temple in Kampung Baru Ampang, Selangor, when they were allegedly roughed up by the Datuk Sri.