Rioting at police station: One-month jail for young father

PETALING JAYA: A young father of one was sentenced to one month's jail by the Magistrate's Court here today for rioting and behaving indecently at a police station last week.

Magistrate's Mohd Azli Ibrahim handed down the sentence on 22-year-old Azmil Rosli after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the Sungai Way Police Station here at 2.45pm on Oct 24.

The court also ordered Azmil, a salesman, to serve the sentence from the date of his arrest on Oct 27.

He was charged under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967, which provides a maximum six-month jail or fine up to RM500 or both upon conviction.

Earlier, Azmil, who was not represented, appealed for a light sentence as it was his first offence.

"I apologise, I did not do it on purpose. I appeal for a light sentence because I have been remanded for four days," he said.

However, deputy public prosecutor Abu Arsalnaa Zainal Abidin pressed for a deterrent punishment as a lesson to the accused and others to always respect and give cooperation to the police. — Bernama