- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Rioting at police station: One-month jail for young father
Posted on 31 October 2017 - 05:31pm
Last updated on 31 October 2017 - 06:08pm
Last updated on 31 October 2017 - 06:08pm
PETALING JAYA: A young father of one was sentenced to one month's jail by the Magistrate's Court here today for rioting and behaving indecently at a police station last week.
Magistrate's Mohd Azli Ibrahim handed down the sentence on 22-year-old Azmil Rosli after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the Sungai Way Police Station here at 2.45pm on Oct 24.
The court also ordered Azmil, a salesman, to serve the sentence from the date of his arrest on Oct 27.
He was charged under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967, which provides a maximum six-month jail or fine up to RM500 or both upon conviction.
Earlier, Azmil, who was not represented, appealed for a light sentence as it was his first offence.
"I apologise, I did not do it on purpose. I appeal for a light sentence because I have been remanded for four days," he said.
However, deputy public prosecutor Abu Arsalnaa Zainal Abidin pressed for a deterrent punishment as a lesson to the accused and others to always respect and give cooperation to the police. — Bernama