RM100 charge on meal with prawns at eatery reasonable: KPDNKK

The meal that cost RM100 — Pix from Facebook

The bill showing the breakdown of price for the meal.

KUANTAN: The Pahang branch of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) confirmed that the RM100 charge for two plates of rice and dishes which shocked netizens after a customer shared the incident last week was fair and not an offence.

Its director Sharuddin Jali said investigations on the store found that the price was reasonable as the price of prawns was according to grades as displayed in front of the restaurant.

"Checks revealed that the photograph which went viral showed two pieces of prawns when the total number taken was four pieces including other vegetable and squid dishes.

"For the prawns it was stated that price would be according to the size served which ranged from RM50 to RM100," he said when contacted here, today.

Sharuddin added that no action could be taken against the outlet owner as he did not commit any offence.

As such Sharuddin urged the public to check on the price list or enquire on the price before helping themselves to the food, to avoid any problem.

Last week, a woman uploaded on her Twitter account of having to pay RM100 for a meal which she had with her husband at a shop along Jalan Leban Chondong Kuala Rompin.

The woman uploaded a photograph of the receipt and the meal which included two pieces of prawns with the comments "Is the price of the food at this shop really like this? Or did my husband eat a mermaid?" which received various reactions from netizens. — Bernama