Salcon clinches RM13m contract to replace pipes in Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Klang and Hulu Langat
Posted on 30 October 2017 - 07:55pm
Last updated on 31 October 2017 - 12:13am
PETALING JAYA : Salcon Bhd's unit Salcon Engineering Bhd has bagged a RM13.2 million job to replace pipes in Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Klang and Hulu Langat from Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd.
The contract will start from Nov 8, 2017 for a period of 15 months until Feb 7, 2019, with a 18 months defect liability period.
The job is a construction contract and has no option for renewal.
The company's share price gained half a sen to close at 42.5 sen, with some 1.1 million shares changing hands.