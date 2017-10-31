Salcon clinches RM13m contract to replace pipes in Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Klang and Hulu Langat

Posted on 30 October 2017 - 07:55pm Last updated on 31 October 2017 - 12:13am

PETALING JAYA : Salcon Bhd's unit Salcon Engineering Bhd has bagged a RM13.2 million job to replace pipes in Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Klang and Hulu Langat from Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd.

The contract will start from Nov 8, 2017 for a period of 15 months until Feb 7, 2019, with a 18 months defect liability period.

The job is a construction contract and has no option for renewal.

The company's share price gained half a sen to close at 42.5 sen, with some 1.1 million shares changing hands.