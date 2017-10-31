Samantha Kasie to wear 'nasi lemak gown' for Miss Universe 2017 pageant

PETALING JAYA: Wearing "nasi lemak" as an attire never looked more delectable than when Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 Samantha Katie James stepped out in the glittering white ensemble at a special preview today.

Samantha will be showcasing the unique "Nasi Lemak" creation during the National Costume segment along with a stunning red evening gown by luxury women's wear designer Brian Khoo at the Preliminary Show at the 66th Miss Universe competition leading up to the crowning of the next Miss Universe in Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov 26.

The spectacular gown was a replica of Malaysia's favourite breakfast, complete with rice steamed in coconut milk, a dollop of sambal, garnished with cucumber slices, fried egg and anchovies with banana leaves on her back to wrap up the delish dish she was!

The dress was completed after 400 hours or craftsmanship with individual hand-embroidered pearlescent beads resembling grains of rice, fiery ruby crystals for the bold spiciness of the sambal with the sides of cucumber, egg and anchovies in a constellation of glass beads.

"Despite the wide diversity of cultures in Malaysia, we can all agree that nasi lemak truly unites us all," Brian Khoo said during the unveiling.