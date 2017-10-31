Sexagenarian couple nabbed for producing, selling pirated DVDs

Posted on 31 October 2017 - 11:44pm Last updated on 31 October 2017 - 11:52pm

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Despite having been raided thrice, a sexagenarian couple continued to produce pirated DVDs at their home in Jalan Permatang Pauh here.

This afternoon, the Penang Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry again raided the house and detained the suspects aged 62 and 66.

Its enforcement deputy chief, Md Nasir Mohamad said a total of 10,000 pirated DVDs were seized from the couple's house at 3.45pm.

He said the DVDs were meant to have been put for sale at their shop in Jalan Ciku, from where another 10,000 pirated DVDs were seized.

Initial investigations revealed the pirated DVDs were produced at home using a 10-deck DVD burner, with the help of the couple's 38-year-old son and 36-year-old male worker. — Bernama