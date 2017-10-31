Singapore embassy in contact with Myanmar authorities over detention of pixman

SINGAPORE: The Singapore embassy in Yangon is in contact with the Myanmar authorities over the detention of a freelance Singaporean photographer contracted by Turkish Radio and Television (TRT), Lau Hon Meng.

"The embassy will provide the necessary consular assistance to Lau and is closely monitoring developments to ensure that due process is accorded to him," said a spokesman of the republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), late Monday.

"MFA and the embassy are in close contact with Lau's family," the spokesman said in response to media queries on the detention of Lau in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar.

The ministry said the embassy was notified by Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Lau was detained by the country's authorities for unauthorised video recording of the Hluttaw building (House of Representatives) by drone on Oct 27.

It said the investigation by the Myanmar authorities was ongoing.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry had confirmed on Sunday that a Malaysian journalist employed by TRT was detained by the Myanmar authorities as well.

It said Mok Choy Lin was detained with a Singaporean and a local, and was currently being investigated by the Myanmar authorities.

"The Foreign Ministry through the embassy of Malaysia in Yangon is monitoring the case and will render the necessary consular assistance accordingly," it said. — Bernama