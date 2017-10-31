Tanjung Bungah rep confirms he will not stand as independent for GE14

GEORGE TOWN: Maverick DAP Tanjung Bungah assemblyman Teh Yee Cheu (pix) has assured DAP that he will not be standing as an independent in the Tanjung Bungah state seat although he has openly stated his desire to quit the party when Parliament is dissolved for the the 14th General Election (GE).

To put everyone at peace, Teh said that he will not contest as an independent.

Teh has built up quite a following online with his principled stance on protecting the environment at all costs even though it has come at the price of him falling out with his party's leadership in Penang.

He however kept mum on his next plans, saying now is not the time to discuss about it in the open.

"I was actually mulling about quitting in 2013. I think now is the time," Teh told a press conference.

Teh, nonetheless, said that he will continue to serve his constituents until GE14 is called.

Teh was back in the limelight recently after he lambasted the state government for ignoring his earlier pleas about hillside development following a landslide which killed 11 construction workers including a Malaysian.

"I will still fight for the weak and those in the minority, " he said, adding he has received endless calls and messages of support after announcing his decision to quit DAP despite that he was a member for over two decades.

Asked on whether who will be next successor to his seat, he predicted that whoever contests in his seat, will still emerge as a winner at end of the day.

" With me or without me is not a problem for the party," Teh said.