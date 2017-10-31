Two men detained for illegal moneylending activities

JOHOR BARU: The police have busted an illegal money-lending syndicate with the arrest of two men here last Friday.

The suspects, aged 34 and 39, were detained about 6.30pm at an apartment in Taman Universiti, Skudai.

Johor Baru (North) police chief, ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said the suspects were picked up following a police surveillance on the premises which was used for illegal money-lending activities since a month ago.

He said a police team seized seven automated teller machine cards and five mobile phones apart from 1,400 loan posters, 2,500 loan stickers, computer, loan records (eight volumes), chequebook and a car.

"The suspects have been placed under a six-day remand beginning from the day of their arrest. The case is investigated under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951," he said in a statement here today. — Bernama