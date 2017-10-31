Vizione wins RM401m deal from Paragon

PETALING JAYA: Vizione Holdings Bhd’s (VHB) unit Wira Syukur (M) Sdn Bhd is building four blocks of office suites in Ulu Langat, Selangor for Paragon Hemisphere Sdn Bhd for RM401 million.

The job which will run for three years, will encompass two phases. Date of possession for phase one is Oct 30, 2017, while phase two will start on May 1, 2018.

Phase one is to construct two blocks of office suites, namely, Block A (40-storey) and Block B (34-storey), consist of eight (8) storeys podium with 13 units 2-storey shop, one recreation centre and car parks.

Phase two is to construct two blocks of office suites, namely, Block C (42- storey) and Block D (36-storey), consist of eight (8) storeys podium with 10 units 2-storey shop, one recreation centre and car parks.