Woman who threatened MPSJ officer with steering lock jailed 2 weeks

PETALING JAYA: A woman who was caught on video threatening a Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) enforcement officer with a steering lock was today sentenced to two weeks jail for contempt of court for shouting and ignoring a magistrate's order.

Magistrate Nurulhuda Zakariya meted the punishment on Liew Yoke Peng, 43, after she was found guilty of contempt of court by shouting and ignoring Nurulhuda's order to keep quiet when the court was in session.

The court ordered the accused, an accountant, to serve two weeks jail starting today and Liew was later taken to the Kajang Prison.

Liew committed the offence in Magistrate Court 2 here at 11.35am today under Article 26 Third Schedule (Section 99A) of the Subordinate Courts Act 1947 which carries a maximum fine of RM150 or a maximum jail term of three weeks.

The offence took place during the proceeding of her case for obstructing an MPSJ enforcement officer at a parking lot in Bandar Puteri Puchong.

During the proceeding, Liew raised her voice against Nurulhuda and was challenging the magistrate until she was calmed down by police personnel.

Earlier, Liew who was not represented pleaded not guilty to obstructing a civil servant who is the MPSJ enforcement officer in Bandar Puteri Puchong at 1pm on Sept 6.

The magistrate allowed bail at RM4,000 in one surety and ordered Liew to surrender her passport to the court and set Nov 24 for case mention. — Bernama