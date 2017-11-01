‘Datuk Sri’ in Rela assault case tests positive for drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: A Datuk Sri who allegedly assaulted three Rela personnel last Friday has a drug-related offence.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said besides the drug record, the suspect tested positive again in his latest urine sample test.

"We will take action in accordance to the Dangerous Drugs Act," he told reporters when met at the KL police contingent Deepavali celebration here today.

Meanwhile, Noor Rashid added that the Datuk Sri does not possess a gun.

"At this point of the investigation, we believe the Datuk Sri does not have a gun. However, following rumours and online speculation that the suspect has a firearm, we will look into it.

"If it's true, surely his licence to own a firearm will be revoked. People with firearm permits can't be going out and trying to hurt others with the weapon," he added.

The Datuk Sri is currently being remanded for four days starting yesterday to facilitate investigations.

Last Friday, the suspect allegedly kicked, slapped, and punched three Rela officers who were managing traffic at the Kew Ong Yah Buddhist Temple in Ampang.

The suspect started assaulting the trio during the 6.30am incident, after they told him his parked vehicle was obstructing traffic.

He is being investigated under Section 324 Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharge of his public functions.