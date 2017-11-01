‘Datuk Sri’ in Rela assault case tests positive for drugs (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A Datuk Sri who allegedly assaulted three People's Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel last Friday has a prior drug-related offence.

Deputy inspector-general of Police (DIGP) Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the suspect also tested positive for drugs when he surrendered to the police at Ampang Jaya district police headquarters on Monday.

"Urine tests showed that he was positive for drugs and we will take action in accordance with the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for his latest offence.

"Checks also found the 29-year-old suspect had a previous record for drug abuse," he told reporters when met at the KL police contingent Deepavali celebration here today.

Noor Rashid said that so far the investigation showed that the suspect had only one record for drug abuse and police are probing whether he was involved in other illegal activities.

He added that police were still checking if his Datuk Sri title is legitimate.

On claims that the suspect possessed a gun, Noor Rashid said so far that police have found no such evidence but if it's true that he has a licence to own a firearm, the Inspector-General of Police, who has the authority, would take the appropriate action to revoke his licence.

"At this point of the investigation, we believe the Datuk Sri does not have a gun. However, following rumours and online speculation that the suspect has a firearm, we will look into it.

"If it's true, surely his licence to own a firearm will be revoked. People with firearms permits can't be going out and trying to hurt others with the weapon," he added.

Meanwhile, several politicians have called for the police to investigate the Datuk Sri's source of wealth.

Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lau Weng San, alleged the suspect is a big player in the controversial money game scheme.

"The police should just not focus on the assault, they should also screen his sources of income to see if there are elements of money laundering and fraud," he said when speaking to reporters after attending a meeting with police from the Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department today.

Former Selangor state executive councillor Ronnie Liu also called for the suspect's title to be revoked by the ruler who bestowed it upon him.

"It is time to strip off titles from Datuks involved in money games and those who behave like hooligans. If not it will become a joke in the country," he said.

Liu agreed with the stance of the Council of Federal Datuks who urged the ruler who awarded the suspect the title to revoke it.

The Datuk Sri is currently being remanded for four days starting Tuesday to facilitate investigations.

Last Friday, the suspect allegedly kicked, slapped, and punched three Rela officers who were managing traffic at the Kew Ong Yah Buddhist Temple in Ampang.

The suspect started assaulting the trio identified as Ranbo Lee Weng Poh, 27, Jackie Leong, 19 and Melvin Cheong Mun Khai,19 during the 6.30am incident, after they told him his parked vehicle was obstructing traffic.

Lee suffered bruises and swelling on his left eye. It is also understood that Leong was kicked and Cheong was hit on the back of his head.

The Datuk Sri was said to have offered RM10,000 to each of the victims to withdraw their reports.

The offer was allegedly made via a middleman, and the victims subsequently lodged reports to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday.

The Datuk Sri is being investigated under Section 324 Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharge of his public functions.