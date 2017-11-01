‘Right time to invest in Japan’s real estate’

KUALA LUMPUR: A law expert today opined that now would be the right time for local investors to invest in real estate in Japan, citing the ever-strengthening relationship between the two countries.

Lee Hishammuddin Allen & Gledhill (LHAG) senior partner Datuk Thomas Lee noted how the focus of Malaysia and Japan's relationship has expanded from merely economic cooperation to include culture, tourism, education and security.

"Earlier this year, I happened to come across a news article titled 'Three Singaporeans and one Malaysian have restored two townhouses in Kyoto, turning them into serviced accommodation'.

"I guess now is the right time for us to consider following in their footsteps and investing in real estate in Japan for its culture, people and food," he said today.

Lee said this during his welcoming speech at a seminar on "Real Estate & Renewable Energy In Malaysia & Japan: Legal Insights" organised by LHAG.

Also present were the Japanese ambassador to Malaysia Dr Makio Miyagawa and Mori Hamada & Matsumoto (leading law firm in Japan) partner Naoki Ishikawa, who was also the guest speaker.

Lee pointed out that according to a report in June by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, trade with Japan has expanded by 10.8% to RM10.96 billion and accounted for 8% of Malaysia's total trade.

"Notably, exports to Japan grew by 24.3% to RM6.1 billion. This marked the sixth consecutive month where Malaysia's trade and exports to Japan recorded double-digit growth," he said.

Later in his closing remarks, Makio Miyagawa said he was delighted to see two major, established law firms – LHAG and Mori Hamada & Matsumoto – collaborating for the seminar, which he described as "very timely and relevant for both economies".