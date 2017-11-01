34 slopes identified as risky, but are under supervision: MBPP

GEORGE TOWN: A survey from the Public Works Department (PWD) has identified 34 slopes on the island here as risky, said Penang Island City Council (MBPP) geotechnical consultant unit advisor, Ir Chin Yaw Ming.

Chin in briefing the media here about the role of the consultant unit, said that the survey was conducted about five years ago, and since then, PWD has strengthened the affected areas, although it is still defined as risky.

"But let us not be alarmed; risky here means it is a bit suspect but the slopes come under constant surveillance and supervision from the local authorities and we are constantly assessing it," said Chin.

Pressed on where the locations of the risky terrain are, Chin said that they were mostly situated in road reserve spaces, and in some cases near residential areas.

Chin said there was no need to speculate on these areas, as they come under supervision.

Following the mammoth landslide which buried alive 11 construction workers including a Malaysian two Saturdays ago, Chin said that MBPP will step up spot checks and enforcement checks at hill slope construction sites.

He said that MBPP practices a three – tier approach in assessing hill slope projects.

The first tier, is an onus for the developer's own consultant to inspect the project and report to the authorities.

The second tier involves independent checkers, sanctioned by both the developers and MBPP in double checking the site inspections done by the consultants.

The third tier is the audit checks conducted by the MBPP geotechnical consultant unit.

He also urged those who have doubts about the hill slope structure in their neighborhoods to lodge complaints with the MBPP, who can check the areas.

Asked about climate change and its effect on the hill slopes, Chin said that more research must be done by the parties, such as environmentalists and specialists in the global warming phenomenon.

Earlier, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng told a press conference that the special area projects definition was drawn up and approved by the previous state government.

"It was done before 2008. That is what the state has been trying to tell people."

Lim also said that the special inquiry commission to investigate the landslide tragedy has received its blessing from the Yang di Pertua Negri Tun Dr Abdul Rahman Abbas.

It will proceed with more terms of references added on, and it will be open to the public, added Lim.