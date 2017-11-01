5 Bangladeshi men held over case of woman prostituting daughters

JOHOR BARU: The police arrested five Bangladeshi men early today, to facilitate investigations into the case of two sisters, aged eight and 10 who were allegedly prostituted by the victims' mother.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the factory workers, aged between 28 and 42, were picked up in the vicinity of Senai near Kulai.

He said the suspects were brought to the Johor Baru Magistrate's Court this afternoon to obtain a remand order.

In a statement here tonight, he said this followed the arrest of the 39-year-old woman last Wednesday for allegedly prostituting her daughters to three foreign men at a budget hotel in the city.

The woman was nabbed at her home in Taman Bintang, Senai near Kulai following public information. She was suspected of conducting the activity over the past month.

She was suspected of "selling" her daughters by taking them to the hotel every Friday, and leaving the victims at the hotel with the three men. The single mother was believed to have received a payment of RM50 for each "transaction".

The victims have been referred to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for examination and handed over to the Social Welfare Department. — Bernama