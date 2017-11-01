AG confirms further probe on 1MDB

PUTRAJAYA: Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamad Apandi Ali yesterday confirmed he ordered the police to re-investigate national sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Mohamad Apandi said he did so as there was lack of evidence in the investigation report prepared by the police, which claimed to have concluded its investigations on Sept 20.

"Yes, it is correct. I ordered further investigations into 1MDB. About 25% to 30% of the report (needed further scrutiny)," he told reporters after presenting contributions totalling RM32,200 from the Attorney-General's Chambers' (AGC) Charity and Recreation Club to family members of 23 people killed in the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school fire on Sept 14.

Mohamad Apandi, who dismissed claims that the 1MDB case has been completely thrown out, declined to reveal details of the report.

"Investigation papers are constantly being referred to the AGC. We go through them, and if we find that they are lacking in certain areas, we give instructions to pursue further investigations. I cannot tell you the details of what is being investigated.

"But what we are saying is that it is lacking in evidence, so we want to pursue that area that is still lacking," he said after the ceremony at the AGC.

Mohamad Apandi was commenting on Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said's statement on Monday, that he had ordered the police on Oct 24 to re-investigate the 1MDB fund issue.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had on Sept 20 said the police have concluded their investigations into 1MDB and that there was no need to investigate the case further.

On another matter, Mohamad Apandi expressed hope that amendments to Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 will be tabled soon to allow judges the discretion not to impose the death penalty.

"This (idea behind the) amendment came from me, this is from my experience as a High Court judge.

"The judges have been voicing concerns to me when passing the death sentence on those whom they feel do not deserve it, such as drug mules who were unaware of what they were carrying.

"At present, they (judges) are uneasy in passing the death sentence as it is mandatory under the law," he said, adding that the AGC had already completed the first draft of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Amendment) Bill.