Amanah's slander over Brandlaureate Icon award abominable: Zambry

IPOH: Perak Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) continued slandering of Mentri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) over the BrandLaureate Icon award for Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir has been lambasted as a desperate and despicable act.

Describing Amanah as a bunch of 'political rats', Zambry said they had already damaged a party and was now trying to do the same with another by using the award issue.

"They are like pests or termites that have destroyed one building and now trying to cause destruction at another place," he said at a press conference after chairing a state executive council meeting, here, today.

Perak Amanah chairman Asmuni Awi had reportedly claimed that The BrandLaureate Nation-Building Brand Icon Leadership Award-Game Changer Icon was given to Zambry in Aug after MB Inc paid RM381,113.86 for it.

Today, Perak Pakatan Harapan lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over the claim.

Zambry said those involved had employed the cheap tactic of using an edited recording of a press conference to make it look as though he was admitting that the award was bought.

He said they had resorted to character assassination by portraying him as a leader with a craze for collecting appreciation awards from The BrandLaureate or others.

"Recently, I received an award from Putra Business School, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. Perhaps this too will be similarly regarded as part of the craze for recognition. I actually don't need all these but they are recognition given to me and the government," he added. — Bernama